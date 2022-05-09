Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 62018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.94% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

