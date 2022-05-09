Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,448,571 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. 36,579,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,576,160. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.