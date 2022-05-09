Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Cap of $178,259.15

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $178,259.15 and approximately $6,330.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.56 or 0.00595830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00097745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,094.03 or 1.94005218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

