Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $62.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,385,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

