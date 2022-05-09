UBS Group Increases BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €63.00

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($78.95) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

