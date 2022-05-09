Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) will announce $90.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.97 million and the lowest is $84.50 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $380.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $433.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.67 million, with estimates ranging from $373.66 million to $591.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 12,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $117.50.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

