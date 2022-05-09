Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.