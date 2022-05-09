Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.25. 3,284,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

