Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.25. 3,284,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

