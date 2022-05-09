United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.32. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.50. 105,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,598. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day moving average of $206.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.