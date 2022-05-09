Unity Software (NYSE:U) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.22

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

