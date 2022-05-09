Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

UNVR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. 1,659,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

