Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.