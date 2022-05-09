Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. 17,457,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464,764. Upstart has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after purchasing an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.