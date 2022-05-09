Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 10.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 133,398 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,669,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.

The firm has a market cap of $996.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 456,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

