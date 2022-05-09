UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

