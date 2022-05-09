v.systems Market Capitalization Tops $13.53 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,491,378,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,770,231 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

