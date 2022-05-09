VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.73

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 1467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

