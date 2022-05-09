Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $256.08

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $256.08 and last traded at $258.34, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.77.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

