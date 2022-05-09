Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.57

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.57 and last traded at $82.89, with a volume of 7904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 39,848 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.