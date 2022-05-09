Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Coastline Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,625,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.53. 30,820,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,101,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.59.

