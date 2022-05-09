Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 31,784 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $15.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,384. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.52 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.42.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

