Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $77.48

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.48 and last traded at $77.64, with a volume of 11357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,034,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

