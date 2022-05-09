Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 57,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 325,406 shares.The stock last traded at $202.17 and had previously closed at $213.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.03 and a 200 day moving average of $258.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

