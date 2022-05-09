Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 813,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.05 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

