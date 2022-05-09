Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.41. 323,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

