Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after purchasing an additional 392,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $142.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

