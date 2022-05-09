Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.36 on Monday, hitting $139.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

