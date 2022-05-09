Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.34 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.34 EPS.

VECO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 799,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,608. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.