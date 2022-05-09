Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $166.30

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.30 and last traded at $169.27, with a volume of 21920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

