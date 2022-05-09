Veritas Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Veritas Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2,068.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at C$486.07 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$460.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,228.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$743.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,273.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,274.68. Also, Senior Officer Tobyn David Shannan sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,089.93, for a total value of C$130,791.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,415,431.29.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.