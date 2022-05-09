Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,199 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 35,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.62. 24,379,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

