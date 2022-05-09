Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.18

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 2043829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

VWDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.