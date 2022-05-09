Vicus Capital Acquires Shares of 12,309 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. 891,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,587,844. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

