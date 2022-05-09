Vicus Capital Buys 1,207 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of REM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,883 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.