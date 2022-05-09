Vicus Capital Has $434,000 Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000.

NULG traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $52.31. 50,216 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

