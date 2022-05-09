Vicus Capital Has $503,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 458,963 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

