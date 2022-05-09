Vicus Capital Invests $611,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

NYSE C traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 1,486,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,329,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

