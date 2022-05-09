VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VNET Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 426,613 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

