Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €58.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

May 9th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.28 ($63.45).

VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.24. Vonovia has a one year low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

