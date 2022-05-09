Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.46. 3,313,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,026. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

