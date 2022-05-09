VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.75

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

