Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Kiltearn Partners LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 3.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $93,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after purchasing an additional 410,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

WBA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,454. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

