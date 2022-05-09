Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. KWB Wealth grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.31. 9,400,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,005,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.66. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

