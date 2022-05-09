Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Walmart stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.31. 9,377,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,852. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

