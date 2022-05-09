Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.42

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

WRTBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.47) to €10.10 ($10.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.50 ($14.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.