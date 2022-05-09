Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for 1.9% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $27,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

