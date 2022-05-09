Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Stock Price Down 20.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) traded down 20.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 2,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.