Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

