Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.28 million-$708.91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.48 million.Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.90-$12.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $373.83.

WAT traded down $11.64 on Monday, hitting $316.29. The company had a trading volume of 549,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,367. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.07.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Waters by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Waters by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

